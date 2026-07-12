Speeding BMW mounts divider on Hyderabad’s KBR Park road

Hyderabad: Traffic was disrupted on the KBR Park road stretch on Saturday night after a BMW car, allegedly being driven at high speed, went out of control and mounted the road divider.

The police suspect rash and negligent driving led to the accident. The vehicle remained stranded on the divider for some time, resulting in traffic congestion before police personnel reached the spot and regulated vehicular movement.

Following the accident, the police took the driver into custody and later towed the damaged vehicle.

A case is being registered, and efforts are underway to identify and trace the driver. Further investigation is in progress.