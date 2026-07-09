Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is once again making headlines, but this time it’s not for a film. The actor has reportedly added another premium property to his impressive real estate portfolio by purchasing a multicrore luxury residence in Delhi’s posh Panchsheel Park locality.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the latest acquisition is said to hold sentimental value for the Khan family, making it more than just another investment.

SRK has acquired the second and third floors of a residential building in Panchsheel Park, giving his family complete ownership of the property. Spread across a 1,200-square-yard plot, the residence is located in one of South Delhi’s most prestigious neighbourhoods, report said.

The deal is reportedly valued at Rs 37 crore, making it one of the biggest celebrity property transactions in Delhi in recent years.

Check out inside photos of SRK and Gauri’s Delhi house.

The purchase further strengthens Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s luxury real estate portfolio, which includes iconic properties in Mumbai, Dubai and other prime locations.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone and is scheduled to hit theatres on December 24.