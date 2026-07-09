With Rs 450 crore budget, is King SRK’s costliest film so far?

Mumbai: For Shah Rukh Khan fans, the countdown to King has already begun. Ever since the film was announced, every update, from the first look to the star-studded cast has been making headlines. And now, amid reports claiming the action thriller is being made on a whopping Rs 450 crore budget, director Siddharth Anand has finally broken his silence.

Truth behind King’s reported budget

Shah Rukh Khan’s movie still King

Reports recently suggested that King, slated for a Christmas 2026 release, is being mounted on a massive Rs 450 crore budget, making it the costliest film of Shah Rukh Khan’s career. The reports also claimed that the estimated cost includes the superstar’s remuneration, putting the film ahead of Pathaan and Jawan in terms of budget.

However, director Siddharth Anand has now dismissed the speculation. Reacting to the viral reports on X, he posted a one-word response: “False.” Though he did not clarify which particular report he was referring to, fans believe the filmmaker was denying the widely circulated claims about the film’s budget.

More about Shah Rukh Khan’s film

Set to hit theatres worldwide on December 24, 2026, King marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen after three years. The action thriller boasts a star-studded cast including Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, and Raghav Juyal, making it one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases of the year.