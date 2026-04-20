SRK’s King secures all India theatrical rights at huge price

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for Shah Rukh Khan fans. His next big-ticket action entertainer, King, directed by Siddharth Anand, has created massive buzz across Bollywood. The film, featuring an all-star cast including Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Anil Kapoor, Abhay Verma, and Arshad Warsi, promises a cinematic spectacle like never before.

In a blockbuster move, Pen Marudhar has acquired the all-India theatrical rights for a staggering Rs. 250 crore. Bollywood Hungama reports that this is one of the biggest theatrical deals of the year. “Pen Marudhar have acquired the theatrical distribution rights of King for a sum of Rs. 250 crores. The distributor has a long-standing association with Shah Rukh Khan’s banner, having released films like Jawan, Dunki, Zero, Badla, Ittefaq, and many more,” a trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

A Star-Studded Action Spectacle

Made on a budget of around Rs. 400 crore, King brings together some of the biggest names in Bollywood. Fans are especially excited to see Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone sharing the screen again, alongside a stellar supporting cast. With Suhana Khan also making a notable appearance, the film promises to be a visual and emotional treat.

Clash with Hollywood Giants

The film is set for a wide release during Christmas 2026, entering a highly competitive window. King will lock horns with Hollywood blockbusters such as Avengers: Doomsday, Dune 3, and Jumanji. A trade source revealed, “Shah Rukh Khan was looking for a strong distribution partner to navigate the competitive window, and he is looking at a wide theatrical release across India.”

The domestic rights of King witnessed an intense bidding war. Big names like A.A. Films, Jio Studios, PVR INOX Pictures, Yash Raj Films, and Dharma Productions were all in the running. The final deal with Pen Marudhar demonstrates the renewed faith in the theatrical ecosystem and Shah Rukh Khan’s unmatched box office pull, especially after the blockbuster successes of Jawan and Pathaan.

With its high-octane action, glittering cast, and grand scale, King is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of 2026. Fans can mark their calendars for December 24, when Shah Rukh Khan will reign supreme on the big screen once again.