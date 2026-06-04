Meet Tahsin Mohammed, 1st Indian to play Fifa World Cup

Hyderabad: India may not be playing in the FIFA World Cup 2026, but football fans have found a special reason to follow the tournament closely. A young footballer with roots in Kerala, Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid, has been selected in Qatar’s World Cup squad, creating excitement among football lovers across India.

Who is Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid?

Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid is a 19-year-old winger who was born and raised in Doha, Qatar. His parents belong to Kannur district in Kerala. While Tahsin grew up in Qatar, his family has always maintained strong ties with their roots in India.

His father, Jamshid, was a football player during his college days and played an important role in inspiring Tahsin’s passion for the sport from a young age.

How Did Tahsin Reach the Qatar National Team?

Tahsin’s football journey started in Qatar’s youth football system. He trained at the famous Aspire Academy, one of the country’s top football development centres.

He quickly progressed through Qatar’s Under-16, Under-17 and Under-19 teams. His impressive performances earned him a place at Al-Duhail SC, one of Qatar’s leading football clubs.

In 2024, he made his professional debut in the Qatar Stars League and later received his first senior national team call-up.

FIFA World Cup 2026: A Historic Achievement

Tahsin has now been included in Qatar’s final 26-member squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

His selection is historic because he is set to become the first footballer of Indian origin and the first player with Kerala roots to be part of a FIFA World Cup squad. The achievement has brought immense pride to football fans in Kerala and the Indian diaspora around the world.

Although Tahsin represents Qatar, many Indians see his success as a proud moment. His journey proves that players with Indian roots can reach football’s biggest stage through hard work, dedication and the right opportunities.

Social media has been flooded with congratulatory messages from fans in Kerala, with many planning to support Qatar during the tournament just to watch Tahsin in action.

Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Group

Qatar have been placed in Group B alongside:

Canada

Switzerland

Bosnia and Herzegovina

The team will begin its World Cup campaign against Switzerland before facing Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina in the group stage.

A Proud Moment for Kerala

For a state that lives and breathes football, Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid’s World Cup selection is more than just a personal achievement. It is a moment of pride for Kerala and a symbol of hope for aspiring footballers with Indian roots.

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 begins, many Indian fans will be watching closely, hoping to see Tahsin create history on football’s biggest stage.