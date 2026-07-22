New Delhi: As the nationwide student protests in Delhi continue to dominate headlines, singer Arijit Singh has joined a growing list of celebrities speaking out against the alleged police action on demonstrators. The acclaimed musician took to social media to express his anger over videos showing students being lathi-charged during the protest, calling out both the authorities and the Delhi Police.

The protests, centred around students’ demands for educational reforms and accountability over alleged irregularities in the education sector, have sparked widespread debate across the country. Visuals from Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march have gone viral, drawing reactions from public figures across industries.

On Tuesday, Arijit shared a strongly worded post on X, questioning the use of force against students participating in what many described as a peaceful demonstration.

“Yaar, ab toh students ko maar rahe hain yahaan aap log. Hello neta, mantri!! Hello Delhi Police, aren’t you ashamed!!?? Kya chal raha hai bhai!! Apne aapko bhagwan samajh liya hai kya? Har cheez yaad rakhi jayegi! Har Har Mahadev! Yaad rakhna, the only constant is change!” he wrote.

His post quickly went viral, with thousands of users sharing and reacting to his comments.

Arijit Singh is not the only celebrity to react to the developments. Veteran actors Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Prakash Raj, Riteish Deshmukh, Vir Das, Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh, and several other personalities have also voiced solidarity with the protesting students through social media posts.

The protests reportedly continued for over two weeks, with students alleging serious irregularities in the education system, including the controversial NEET paper leak. The movement gained further attention after social activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest and began a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. He was later removed from the protest site by the Delhi Police and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.

Meanwhile, what began as a peaceful march allegedly turned tense after police used lathi-charge and tear gas to disperse protesters. Videos from the scene have since circulated widely online, intensifying the public conversation around the handling of the demonstrations.

As the protests continue, calls for dialogue between the government and student representatives are growing louder, with several public figures urging authorities to find a peaceful resolution.