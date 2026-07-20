“By 2030, I want Hyderabad to become the fitness capital of India,” says Rishikesh Kumar, founder of XtraLiving, a fitness centre in Hitech City.

It is a bold declaration, but for him, it is a roadmap. For years, the city’s workout culture revolved around a predictable routine: heavy bench presses, dead lifts and post-workout protein shakes. But now, a shift is happening across Hyderabad’s gym floors. Aesthetic vanity metrics are giving way to endurance, functional strength and competitive sweat.

XtraLiving is driving this change by partnering with HYROX, the fitness phenomenon dubbed “the marathon of functional fitness.” For those who do not know, HYROX combines alternating 1 km runs with eight standardised functional movement stations, such as heavy sled pushes, sandbag lunges and wall balls. Originating in Germany in 2017, the HYROX trend exploded in India in May 2025 when it debuted in Mumbai.

Now, Hyderabad’s fitness community is proving it wants a piece of the action too.

Mini HYROX organized by Wellness B’zaar (Image Source: Special Arrangement)

Hacking the HYROX trend for Hyderabad

When the global buzz around HYROX reached a fever pitch across India, Wellness B’zaar saw an opportunity to bring the world’s fastest-growing fitness format directly to the city’s doorstep.

“We are known for curating formats that are serious and athletic, and because HYROX is being talked about so much, we knew people in Hyderabad wanted to experience that same energy,” explains Puja Khan, co-founder of Wellness B’zaar.

Rather than waiting for the global tour to arrive in the city, Wellness B’zaar partnered with XtraLiving, the official HYROX training club in Hyderabad, to hack the format through a Mini HYROX that took place on July 19.

“Hyderabad is not completely ready for a full-scale official HYROX race yet due to space constraints,” Puja says. “So we created a ‘Mini’ version, scaling the total running down from 8 km to 4 km while keeping all the functional movement stations intact.”

The result? A high-adrenaline morning that served as a proving ground for serious fitness enthusiasts testing their readiness for HYROX. For Puja, bringing HYROX to the city is part of a larger, noticeable shift in how young Hyderabadis choose to spend their weekends.

“We are seeing a trend where people want to do something active on a Sunday morning rather than just lying in bed,” Puja tells Siasat.com. “That is why we have come up with the concept of Sunday Socials, where we keep bringing new fitness formats to spark a conversation. Now people want to learn about exercise physiology, the science behind movement, recovery, and nutrition. The fitness craze is real, and as Wellness B’zaar, we’re thrilled to be the first in the city to curate different experiences like mat Pilates, boot camps, sound therapy, and guided meditation for enthusiasts.”

The shift on Hyderabad’s gym floor

For Rishikesh Kumar, the surge in HYROX participation proves that Hyderabad’s athletes are moving away from traditional bodybuilding in favour of practical, real-world conditioning.

“In the market, people often equate building big muscles with being fit, which is the wrong way to look at it,” says Rishikesh. “Fitness requires mobility, strength, and endurance. Your goal should be to live your life well and manage day-to-day functionality. HYROX tests every aspect- you have to be strong, fast, and able to work under fatigue.”

That philosophy is paying off. Since XtraLiving became an official HYROX partner gym, weekend turnout for functional training has exploded from just 10 to 15 participants in 2017 to over 150 to 200 people showing up for weekly HYROX simulations today.

For the athletes on the floor, the race format provides something standard weightlifting lacks: a clear benchmark.

Ronak, a 28-year-old local entrepreneur who trained for three months leading up to the Mini HYROX, describes the experience as a reality check.

“I used to lift heavy, drink protein, and eat big, but I couldn’t run and constantly felt bloated,” Ronak shares. “Working out without a target is like preparing for an exam that never happens. HYROX is that exam, it tests your actual strength and stamina.”

Ronak has already registered for the official full-scale HYROX event in Mumbai this September, using the Hyderabad Mini event as a crucial dry run to practice.

Looking around the packed gym floor, he sees a city on the brink of something much bigger. “There used to be a time when I would go for a run in Banjara Hills and hardly see anyone my age. Now, it is practically a runner’s traffic jam. Whenever an official HYROX event finally comes to Hyderabad, it’s going to be massive.”

While infrastructure viability discussions for a stadium-sized event are still ongoing, the appetite is undeniable. Hyderabad is not just warming up for the HYROX trend, it is already running the race.