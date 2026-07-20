Hyderabad: Traffic diversions announced on July 21-22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police announced traffic diversions on July 21 and 22, in view of the Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam and Rathotsavam to be held at the Balkampet Yellamma Temple.

Commuters are advised to avoid roads leading to the temple and use the alternate routes.

Diversions

Vehicles coming from Greenlands, Matha Temple and Satyam Theatre towards Balkampet Yellamma Temple, Fateh Nagar Flyover and Fateh Nagar will be diverted at SR Nagar T-Junction towards SR Nagar Community Hall – Abhilasha Towers – BK Guda X Road – Sriram Nagar X Road – Sanath Nagar/Fateh Nagar Road.

Traffic from Fateh Nagar Flyover heading towards Balkampet Temple will not be allowed.

Vehicles will be diverted at New Bridge (Hyderabad Kitchen Mart) via the Railway Under Bridge (RUB) towards Kattamaisamma Temple, Begumpet.

Vehicles travelling from Greenlands – Bakul Apartments – Food World towards Balkampet will be diverted at Food World X Roads towards Sonabai Temple – Satyam Theatre – Maitrivanam/SR Nagar T-Junction.

Traffic from Begumpet and Kattamaisamma Temple towards Balkampet Temple will not be permitted, but will be allowed towards Greenlands via Begumpet Flyover – Matha Temple – Satyam Theatre – Maitrivanam.

All by-lanes and link roads between SR Nagar T-Junction and Fateh Nagar will remain closed during the festival period.

Parking points for devotees

These are the designated traffic points for devotees:

R&B Office

GHMC Ground

Padma Shree Apartments, DK Road towards Nature Cure Hospital (roadside parking)

Fateh Nagar Under Bridge

Nature Cure Hospital

GHMC Playground

Sanath Nagar

Commuters should plan their travel in advance and use the designated diversion routes to ensure smooth vehicular movement.