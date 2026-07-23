Bollywood finds its voice after Modi speaks, internet asks: Same PR agency?

Hyderabad: For weeks, students across India have been demanding answers over the NEET paper leak. They marched, sat on hunger strikes and faced lathis and tear gas while fighting for something as basic as a fair examination system. Yet, much of Bollywood remained comfortably silent.

That silence suddenly broke after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the controversy, called paper leaks a “grave sin” and promised strict action against those responsible. Within hours, Instagram began filling up with carefully worded notes from celebrities supporting the students and praising their courage.

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mouni Roy, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, R Madhavan, Sania Mirza, Twinkle Khanna and Ibrahim Ali Khan were among those who posted messages. Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan and several others also spoke up, turning what was once an uncomfortable silence into a sudden wave of celebrity solidarity. However, the timing did not go unnoticed.

“PM has tweeted. Now it’s safe for them to speak up,” one user commented under Alia’s post. Another wrote, “Modiji tweets and everyone starts talking.”

Kareena faced similar reactions after beginning her statement with, “I’ve sat with this for a few days.” One user sarcastically translated it as: “I’ve sat with it for 30 days while students were being beaten up and tear-gassed. Now the PM has addressed it, so it is safe for me to talk.”

Under Sara Ali Khan’s post, users asked whether every celebrity had the same PR agency. Others joked that Bollywood had received the same memo and was posting on schedule. Mouni Roy, Madhavan, Sania and Twinkle were also reminded that students had been protesting long before their statements appeared.

The criticism is not about celebrities finally speaking. Every voice can help amplify the students’ demands. The question is why so many influential voices appeared only after it became politically safer to use them.

These stars were not born with millions of followers. Audiences bought their tickets, watched their films, promoted their work and turned ordinary actors into some of the country’s most powerful public figures. When the same public faces a crisis, expecting those stars to show basic courage is not an unreasonable demand.

The disconnect becomes more frustrating because many celebrities can protect their own children from the system they are now posting about. Several star kids have attended elite schools and universities abroad. Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan studied filmmaking at the University of Southern California, while Suhana attended Ardingly College in England and later studied at New York University. Numerous other film families have similarly sent their children overseas for education.

The common student does not have that escape route. Their family may spend years saving for coaching fees. Their future can depend on a single examination, only for an alleged paper leak to make their sacrifice feel meaningless. When they protest, they risk police force. When a celebrity finally speaks, they risk little more than an uncomfortable comment section.

Meanwhile, some of Bollywood’s biggest self-proclaimed patriotic voices remain absent. As of the time of writing, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar had not publicly reacted to the protests. Both have repeatedly fronted films built around nationalism, sacrifice and service to the country. Yet when the country’s youth are on the streets demanding fairness, their silence stands out.

Patriotism cannot exist only in films, Independence Day posts and box-office speeches. It must also mean standing beside citizens when doing so is inconvenient.

Bollywood’s late support is still support, but students have every right to question its timing. If celebrities need a political green light before speaking for the people who made them famous, their statements stop looking like courage and start looking like carefully managed PR.

India’s students did not wait for permission to fight for their future. Why did its biggest stars?