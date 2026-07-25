24-hour water supply disruption in several areas of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Drinking water supply will be disrupted for 24 hours in several parts of Hyderabad from Monday, July 27, as the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) undertakes pipeline works at Uppal Junction.

According to the Water Board, the interruption is necessary to facilitate the construction of the Grade Separator (flyover) at Uppal Junction by the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC). The work involves the 1600-mm diameter MS Gravity Main Pipeline of the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project (KWSP) Phase-2 Ring Main-2.

The water supply will remain suspended from 10:00 am on July 27 to 10:00 am on July 28.

The affected areas include Fatehnagar, Hasmatpet, Prakashnagar, Nacharam, HMT Nagar, Birappagadda, Habsiguda, Ramanthapur, Venkata Reddy Nagar, Uppal, Mekalamandi, Bholakpur (partially), Padmarao Nagar, Bansilalpet, Bouddhanagar, Tarnaka (partially), Sitaphalmandi, Mettuguda, Lalapet (partially), North Lalaguda, Addagutta, Balanagar, South Central Railway, MES and the Secunderabad Cantonment Board.

The Water Board said the works are being carried out on an urgent basis to expedite the construction of the P15 flyover foundation and reduce traffic congestion, as the road from Uppal Junction towards the Warangal Highway has already been closed.

Residents in the affected localities have been advised to use water sparingly and make necessary arrangements in advance. The Water Board said the pipeline will be restored after the work is completed, following which water supply will resume in a phased manner.