Pakistan’s first Netflix original drama premiere details out

Islamabad: Pakistan’s entertainment industry is preparing to mark a major milestone as its first Netflix original series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, is reportedly set to arrive on the streaming platform by late 2026.

The much-awaited project has been making headlines ever since it was announced, largely because it brings together some of the biggest names from the Pakistani entertainment industry under one roof. Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf and Khushhal Khan are among those featured in its massive ensemble cast.

However, Ahad Raza Mir and Iqra Aziz are expected to lead the story as Sikander and Liza. The romantic drama follows two emotionally wounded individuals whose lives cross in Italy, taking them on a journey filled with love, loss and healing.

The series is based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s popular Urdu novel of the same name. The acclaimed writer is known for delivering some of Pakistan’s most celebrated dramas, including Humsafar, Yakeen Ka Safar and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. Momina Duraid, another major name behind several hit Pakistani productions, is producing the Netflix series.

Parts of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo have reportedly been filmed across Pakistan, Italy and the United Kingdom, giving the drama a much larger canvas than the traditional television productions audiences are used to seeing.

The show was earlier expected to premiere in June 2025, but the reported release window passed without an announcement. Recent online reports now suggest that it could finally arrive by late 2026. However, Netflix and the makers are yet to officially announce an exact release date.

While several Pakistani dramas have previously been available on Netflix, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo holds special importance as the country’s first original series made for the streaming giant. With its blockbuster cast and a story from one of Pakistan’s most trusted writers, expectations are understandably sky-high.

If the reported release window holds, Pakistani entertainment will finally get its long-awaited Netflix original before the end of 2026