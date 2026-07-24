Saudi prince found dead in London hotel after drug overdose

In an unfortunate incident, a 29-year-old Saudi prince was found dead in a luxury London hotel after consuming a fatal combination of alcohol, drugs and prescription medication, a UK inquest has found.

According to The Telegraph on Thursday, July 23, Prince Abdullah bin Fahad bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Jalawi Al Saud was discovered unresponsive on the bathroom floor of his room at the Marriott Hotel in Kensington on November 25, 2025, after a cleaner entered the locked room. Despite attempts by paramedics to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An inquest at Inner West London Coroner’s Court concluded that the prince died from multi-drug ingestion. Assistant Coroner Jean Harkin recorded a verdict of death by misadventure, ruling that the death was accidental.

Toxicology findings

The court heard that Prince Abdullah had checked into the hotel on November 19 for a planned week-long stay. CCTV footage showed him returning alone after stepping outside for a cigarette on the evening before his death. Investigators found no evidence of third-party involvement.

Toxicology tests found a blood alcohol concentration of 222 mg per 100 ml, almost three times England’s legal drink-driving limit. The examination also detected potentially fatal levels of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), along with traces of cannabis, alprazolam, commonly known as Xanax, and other anti-anxiety medication.

A post-mortem examination found no acute or chronic illness. The court heard that the combined effects of alcohol and multiple substances caused a fatal cardiac arrest.

Previous treatment and official announcement

Prince Abdullah had previously undergone treatment for alcohol misuse and prescription drug dependence. He completed a detoxification programme at the Priory Clinic in Roehampton before continuing rehabilitation at Rainford Hall in Merseyside. Consultant psychiatrist Dr Victoria Chamorro told the court that he had responded well to treatment and was not considered to be at risk of suicide when discharged, despite later missing scheduled follow-up appointments.

Coroner Harkin said there was nothing to indicate that Prince Abdullah intended to take his own life. No suicide note was found, and the evidence did not suggest the involvement of any other person.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Saudi Royal Court on December 1, 2025, announced Prince Abdullah’s death, stating that he had passed away outside the Kingdom. Funeral prayers were subsequently held at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.

Separately, Taroudant Press described Prince Abdullah as a quiet and well-regarded member of the Saudi royal family who was known for his discreet philanthropic contributions.