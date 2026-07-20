Saudi Arabia launches one-year multiple-entry Umrah visa

Makkah: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has introduced a one-year multiple-entry Umrah visa, allowing pilgrims to make multiple visits to the Kingdom during its 365-day validity.

The new visa replaces the previous three-month Umrah visa as part of Saudi Vision 2030’s Pilgrim Experience Programme, which aims to improve services and enhance the overall pilgrimage experience, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

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Speaking to Siasat.com, Syed Nouman Dawer of Hyderabad-based Origin Tours and Travels said the previous three-month Umrah visa has been discontinued and replaced by a one-year multiple-entry visa, which came into effect on Monday.

He said the visa cost remains unchanged, with group Umrah visas priced at Rs 15,500 and individual Umrah visas at Rs 16,500, although charges may vary depending on the service provider.

90-day cumulative stay limit

Visa holders can stay in Saudi Arabia for a cumulative period of up to 90 days during the visa’s validity. The remaining balance is calculated based on the actual number of days spent in the Kingdom across multiple visits.

Entry requirements

Pilgrims must purchase a service package through an approved provider on the Nusuk platform and obtain an Umrah permit via the Nusuk application before each visit. The permit dates must correspond with the approved service package, whose duration cannot exceed the remaining number of days available under the visa.

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For the first visit, applicants must complete the visa application process and fulfil all travel requirements before departure. For subsequent visits, a new service package and Umrah permit are required before re-entering Saudi Arabia.

The ministry said the visa will be deactivated after each departure from the Kingdom and reactivated once the required regulatory conditions have been met.

تأشيرة العمرة متعددة الدخول تتيح لك دخول المملكة لأداء العمرة أكثر من مرة.#جاي_للعمرة؟#حياكم_الله pic.twitter.com/zHd1m3jcVS — وزارة الحج والعمرة (@HajMinistry) July 19, 2026

The multiple-entry Umrah visa cannot be used during the Haj season and will remain inactive for entry from 1 Dhu Al-Qi’dah to 13 Dhu Al-Hijjah.

According to the ministry, the new visa is intended to give pilgrims greater flexibility while supporting the integration of digital and operational services throughout their journey.

Umrah is a voluntary Islamic pilgrimage to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah that can be performed throughout the year. It differs from Haj, which is obligatory for Muslims who are physically and financially able to undertake it at least once in their lifetime and is performed on specific dates in the Islamic calendar.