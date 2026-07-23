Viral videos of man marrying three sisters prompt police action

Amroha (UP): After videos showing a man marrying three sisters at a temple here surfaced on the internet, police on Thursday, July 23, summoned them for questioning, officials said.

The trio, including two sisters, Devika, 18, and Chhavi, 19, both residents of Dhoriya village and their cousin Alka, 20, a resident of Meharpur village, were seen marrying the same man, Vikas alias Vikku, 23, a resident of Shyampuri area in the viral video at a temple on July 15, officials said.

The four are social media content creators with a large online following.

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According to police, the four were summoned to Hasanpur police station for questioning and asked to produce documents establishing that they are adults.

They were also asked to submit written statements clarifying the circumstances surrounding the marriage.

Senior Sub-Inspector Amit Kumar said the documents were being verified and further action, if required, would be taken in accordance with law.

According to their account, Vikas had been featuring in their videos as the women’s “husband” for the past six months.

They claimed they decided to marry him after their families began arranging separate marriages for them.

Videos of the purported marriage have gone viral on social media, drawing criticism from some Hindu groups and local traders, who described it as being against Sanatan traditions.

However, police said no formal complaint has been received so far.

Responding to the criticism, the women told local reporters that they were all adults and had married of their own free will. They denied insulting any religion.

“Raja Dashrath had three wives. We all are adults and happy,” they said.

Chamunda Temple manager Dr Shivcharan Das said renovation work was underway at the temple on the day of the alleged ceremony and no priest was present.

He said it was being ascertained who, if anyone, solemnised the marriage rituals.

Circle Officer Pankaj Kumar Tyagi said the police had sought proof of age from all four individuals and that legal action would be taken if any complaint was received or any violation of law was found.