Minor boy dies as mobile phone explodes in Asifabad

The incident occurred Gudem village in Chintalamanepalli mandal.

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Mobile phone on ground with flames and fire emerging from the screen.
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Hyderabad: A 14-year-old boy in Kumarambheem Asifabad district died on Wednesday, July 22, after a mobile phone battery exploded.

The incident occurred in Gudem village in Chintalamanepalli mandal, and the boy was identified as N Lokesh. Lokesh’s parents were working in the field at the time of the incident. Neighbours heard the boy screaming and informed the parents.

Following the incident, Lokesh’s father filed a complaint with the police stating that his son was seriously injured due to the explosion and died while being shifted to the hospital.

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According to the complainant, his son was using the phone while it was charging.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Chintalamanepalli mandal police said, “The incident occurred at 9:30 AM on Wednesday when the boy was playing with the phone while it was charging.”

A case of suspicious death has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS)

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