Minor boy dies as mobile phone explodes in Asifabad

Hyderabad: A 14-year-old boy in Kumarambheem Asifabad district died on Wednesday, July 22, after a mobile phone battery exploded.

The incident occurred in Gudem village in Chintalamanepalli mandal, and the boy was identified as N Lokesh. Lokesh’s parents were working in the field at the time of the incident. Neighbours heard the boy screaming and informed the parents.

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Following the incident, Lokesh’s father filed a complaint with the police stating that his son was seriously injured due to the explosion and died while being shifted to the hospital.

According to the complainant, his son was using the phone while it was charging.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Chintalamanepalli mandal police said, “The incident occurred at 9:30 AM on Wednesday when the boy was playing with the phone while it was charging.”

A case of suspicious death has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS)