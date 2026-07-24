Schools in Hyderabad declare holiday today

Hyderabad: Schools in Hyderabad have announced a holiday on Friday, July 24, in view of the bandh call given by Left-affiliated student unions across Telangana.

Several Left-affiliated student organisations called for a statewide bandh of educational institutions on July 24 to protest the alleged use of force against students in Delhi and the central government’s handling of the education sector.

Hyderabad schools send messages late at night

Last night, various schools and colleges in the city sent messages in their educational institutions’ WhatsApp groups declaring a holiday.

As exams are going on in the schools, they have postponed them too.

Also Read Osmania University postpones exams in view of Telangana bandh

NSUI, others call for Telangana bandh

The call for the Telangana bandh was given by the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) in Telangana, along with several Left-affiliated student organisations.

NSUI Telangana State President Yadavalli Venkataswamy told reporters that the bandh, called jointly with the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the All India Students’ Federation (AISF), the Progressive Democratic Students’ Union (PDSU), and other Left student outfits, was being organised in solidarity with students protesting nationwide and in support of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.