Osmania University postpones exams in view of Telangana bandh

The revised schedule/timetable for the postponed examinations will be communicated in due course.

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Osmania University gets ISO certification in four categories through Board of Indian Standards on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.
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Hyderabad: In view of the bandh call issued by the Left-affiliated student unions across Telangana, Osmania University has postponed all examinations scheduled for Friday, July 24, under various faculties.

All principals of constituent and affiliated colleges, heads of departments, chief superintendents of examination centres, and the candidates are requested to take note.

The revised schedule/timetable for the postponed examinations will be communicated in due course.

Subhan Bakery

Left groups call for Telangana bandh

National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) in Telangana, along with several Left-affiliated student organisations called for a statewide bandh of educational institutions on July 24 to protest the alleged use of force against students in Delhi and the central government’s handling of the education sector.

NSUI Telangana state president Yadavalli Venkataswamy told reporters that the bandh, called jointly with the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the All-India Students’ Federation (AISF), the Progressive Democratic Students’ Union (PDSU) and other Left student outfits, was being organised in solidarity with students protesting nationwide and in support of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

NSUI Telangana has placed four demands before the central government. These are the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the abolition of the National Testing Agency (NTA), strict action against those responsible for the alleged lathi charge on students in Delhi and protection of students’ right to peaceful protest.

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