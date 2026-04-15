Faulty mobile phone battery explodes at Hyderabad airport

Lithium-ion battery malfunction triggers blast scare at Hyderabad airport; CISF, sniffer dogs deployed before device confirmed non-explosive.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th April 2026 8:21 am IST
Hyderabad Airport
Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: A brief security scare unfolded at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad after a passenger’s mobile phone exploded during routine baggage screening at the departure area.

The passenger was preparing to board a flight to Raipur, Chhattisgarh, when the incident occurred. Security personnel immediately detained him and collected his details as part of standard protocol, reports said.

Following the explosion, airport authorities instructed air traffic control to temporarily hold domestic flight departures until the situation was assessed and cleared.

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Passengers reportedly experienced delays as security teams carried out precautionary checks.

Full-scale response

CISF personnel stationed at the domestic departure terminal were the first to respond after noticing a burnt and damaged phone inside a backpack. Initially suspecting a possible explosive device, they alerted airport security, triggering a full-scale response.

The bag was isolated and examined using bomb detection (BD) equipment and sniffer dogs. After a thorough inspection, officials confirmed that the incident was caused by a technical malfunction in the phone, likely linked to a lithium-ion battery failure.

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Police at the RGIA outpost seized the damaged device and sent it to the Forensic Science Laboratory for further analysis.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th April 2026 8:21 am IST

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