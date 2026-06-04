Hyderabad man slits wife’s throat, surrenders before police

The couple who got married in 2024, have a son aged 1.5 years.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 4th June 2026 8:19 pm IST
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Asmara Begum

Hyderabad: In a gruesome murder, a man killed his 24-year-old wife by slitting her throat on Thursday, June 4, before surrendering to the police.

The incident occurred under the limits of Kukatpally Police Station. A quarrel broke out between Shaik Raheem and Asmara Begum at Indiramma Colony in Kaithalapur.

They got married in 2024 and have a 1.5-year-old son. Raheem is an auto driver, and Asmara was a homemaker.

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However, the couple constantly quarrelled, leading to instances where both filed police complaints against each other. They were left after counselling.

On Thursday morning, the couple quarrelled again. This time, out of rage, Raheem slit Asmara’s throat, leaving her dead. He straight headed to the police station and surrendered.

Asmara’s body was sent for post-mortem. Further investigations are underway.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 4th June 2026 8:19 pm IST

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