Hyderabad Police binds over 13 rowdy sheeters to prevent crimes

Hyderabad: Thirteen rowdy-sheeters under the limits of Attapur Police Station were produced before Rajendranagar Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) S Srinivas, acting as executive magistrate, and bound over for good behaviour on Thursday, June 4.

The action was taken as part of preventive measures under Section 126 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) – the provision that replaced Section 110 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and is used against habitual offenders to pre-empt future crimes.

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Those bound over were were Mohammad Moinuddin, 34, Mohammad Shahbaz Khan, 25, Qadir, 43, Yaseen, 35, Syed Imran, 29, Mohammad Azmat, 30, Sheikh Rasheed, 31, Mohammad Omar, 24, Syed Zakariya Ahmad Alias ​​Shafez, 23, and Muhammad Yusuf alias Yusuf Mamu, 48.

They include drivers, cooks, tent house operators, a fruit trader, a labourer and a private employee.

Under the terms of the bond, the individuals are required to maintain peace and refrain from anti-social activities for a specified period. They face restrictions on movement and will be kept under heightened surveillance.

Violation of bond conditions can result in arrest without warrant, immediate imprisonment, and forfeiture of the bond amount.