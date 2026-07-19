Domino’s Chintal branch scores 93 pc rating in food safety raid

Hyderabad: Domino’s Pizza located on IDPL X Road in Chintal, has received a 93 per cent hygiene rating by Cyberabad Municipal Corporation’s food safety team.

During an inspection on Saturday, July 18, officials observed several good practices, such as food handlers wearing uniforms and head caps, separate storage of vegetarian and non-vegetarian items, and proper labelling.

First In and First Out (FIFO) practice was being followed, Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) trained personnel were available, and all medical, pest control, and cleaning logs were in place.

The place, however, did not display a copy of its renewed Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license and had water stagnation in certain areas of the kitchen.

Free drinking water facility was also not provided for customers.

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Friends Factory (Babai Hotel)

Meanwhile, several violations were found at Friends Factory (Babai Hotel) near Ashritha Meadows, Manikonda, including rodents and a foul odour in the utensil washing area.

The place had broken tiles and water stagnation in the kitchen, greasy chimneys and uncovered dustbins. Cleaning was not regular, and documents for medical fitness and water analysis were not available, CMC said.

Food handlers were wearing hairnets and gloves, no synthetic colours were used, and no stale or expired food was found.

An improvement notice has been issued.