Hyderabad among worst performers in Telangana SIR digitisation

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has emerged as one of the worst-performing districts in the digitisation process in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana.

According to the latest status report released on July 18, although 100 percent of Enumeration Forms (EFs) have been distributed in Hyderabad, only 17,76,189 forms have been digitised out of the district’s 47,36,669 electors. The digitisation rate in the city has reached 37.50 percent which is the second lowest in the state.

Only Medchal-Malkajgiri recorded a lower digitisation rate at 34.67 percent. The Ranga Reddy stood at 46.25 percent.

On the other hand, several districts have reported much higher progress. Yadadri Bhuvanagiri topped the state with 87.91 percent digitisation, followed by Siddipet (82.97 percent), Nalgonda (82.05 percent) and Rajanna Sircilla (80.31 percent).

Across Telangana, there are 3,38,26,436 voters. So far, 2,14,13,166 forms have been digitised. It took the overall digitisation rate to 63.30 percent.