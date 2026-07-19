Major fire breaks out at apartment in Hyderabad’s Mehdipatnam

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in an apartment building in Vijayanagar Colony, Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad, on Sunday, July 19, prompting a swift response from the police and fire services.

According to officials, the blaze erupted in a bedroom on the fifth floor of the FHASS Apartment. Upon receiving the alert, Mehdipatnam police rushed to the spot and informed the Fire Department.

Five fire engines were deployed to the scene, and firefighters battled the blaze for nearly an hour before bringing it under control, preventing it from spreading to other parts of the building.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Preliminary information suggests that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit. Mehdipatnam police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the blaze.