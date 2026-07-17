Headmaster of Telangana govt school with zero enrollment suspended

Hyderabad: The headmaster of a government school having zero student enrollment this year has been suspended by the higher authorities, even as a closer look at the school’s functioning revealed more than what meets the eye.

MA Hakeem, who was in Full Additional Charge (FAC) as the headmaster of Zila Parishad High School (ZPHS) in Bandaramaram village of Thungathurthy mandal of Suryapet district, was suspended by the District Education Officer (DEO) till the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings against him.

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According to a report in the Times of India, the DEO stated that Hakeem was suspended for showing negligence towards his duties, using abusive language and not coordinating with the parents and staff, which he said violated the Classification, Control and Appeal (CCA) rules of the state government.

However, Hakeem, who approached the DEO’s office on Thursday, July 16, questioned how he could be held accountable for zero enrollment when there were no basic facilities in the school, such as toilets, laboratories and staff shortage. He also questioned why he was suspended a month after the academic year began.

According to him, in 2025, there were 13 students in the high school and after a few graduated with a Secondary School Certificate (SSC), the others did not return for this academic year.

Villagers point to internal politics

However, the villagers revealed a totally different story about the management of the school.

According to JC Reddy, the husband of the village’s former sarpanch, the teachers in the school have been having disputes among them and were using the children in their internal group politics of dominating each other.

“There was nobody to control them. Each teacher would garner the support of a few students and keep doing unnecessary nuisance in the school. They are confusing the students,” Reddy told Siasat.com.

He said that the reason for zero enrollment partly lied with the teachers, but also had a social aspect to it.

“Around 90 per cent youth from the village are working in Hyderabad and settled there with their children. The youngsters are not living in the village. The other issue is that there are Gurukuls and private schools in the mandal, which parents prefer to get them admitted,” he said.

He rubbished Hakeem’s argument that there were no basic facilities in the school.

“There will be some problem in every school. The claim that there are no toilets is false. For hardly 20 students enrolled in the school, what more infrastructure do you need? The high school’s infrastructure is definitely better than the primary school in the village,” he told Siasat.com.

He pointed out how the ZPHS in the neighbouring Vempati village was running very well with a good number of staff and children. He also said that there were five teachers in ZPHS Bandaramaram as well, who were sufficient to teach the children.