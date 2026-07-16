Aamir Khan finally reveals Gauri Spratt’s religion amid backlash

Mumbai: Ever since Aamir Khan tied the knot with Gauri Spratt, the actor has faced attacks from religious groups on both sides. After an Ayodhya-based Hindu religious leader reportedly announced a reward of rs 5 crore for killing him, a Muslim cleric issued a fatwa objecting to his interfaith marriage. Aamir has now broken his silence and responded to the allegations surrounding his personal life.

The actor has also been accused of “Love Jihad”, with critics claiming that he deliberately marries Hindu women and converts them to Islam. However, Aamir clarified that Gauri is Christian, not Hindu, and that she did not change her religion after marrying him.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Aamir said, “Neither Gauri, Kiran nor Reena converted their religion, as we had civil marriages.” He added, “Gauri is not a Hindu, she is Christian,” dismissing the claims being circulated about their wedding.

Aamir also pointed towards the interfaith marriages within his family. He shared that both his sisters and his daughter Ira Khan are married to Hindus, while his cousin Mansoor Khan is married to a Christian. Calling his family inclusive, the actor said religion has never dictated their personal relationships.

The controversy began soon after Aamir and Gauri got married in an intimate civil ceremony at his Mumbai residence on July 5. While one religious leader accused him of “Love Jihad” and reportedly announced a rs 5 crore bounty, another objected to him marrying a non-Muslim woman and called the union against Sharia.

What was meant to be a private celebration has now turned into a full-blown religious controversy, with Aamir being targeted from both sides over whom he chose to marry. However, the actor’s response makes it clear that neither Gauri nor his former wives were ever asked to give up their faith.