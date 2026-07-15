Hyderabadi businessman wins Rs 9 crore in Dubai Duty Free draw

Hyderabad: Mohammed Ayyubuddin, a 45-year-old Hyderabadi businessman based in Sharjah, has won USD 1 million (Rs 9.62 crore) in the latest Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw held on Wednesday, July 15.

He won the top prize in Millennium Millionaire Series 549 with ticket number 4144, which he purchased online on July 3.

Long-awaited win

A resident of Sharjah since 2006, Ayyubuddin owns a light fittings business and has been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for the past eight to 10 years.

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Sharing his reaction, the father of four said he had a strong feeling over the previous two days that he would win. Thanking Dubai Duty Free, he said the promotion had changed the lives of many people and encouraged participants to keep trying, saying their opportunity could come one day.

The latest victory makes Ayyubuddin the 280th Indian national to win the Millennium Millionaire promotion since it was launched in 1999. Indians continue to be the largest purchasers of tickets in the scheme.

Second millionaire announced

The draw also produced another USD 1 million winner, Hira Nayyer, a 38-year-old Pakistani assistant finance manager based in Dubai. She won Millennium Millionaire Series 550 with ticket number 1387, which she also purchased online on July 3.

A first-time participant, Nayyer said she decided to enter the promotion after a colleague recommended it. She selected a ticket number similar to her Chartered Accountant membership number. Originally from Lahore, she is the 29th Pakistani national to win the Millennium Millionaire prize.

Indian expat wins motorbike

In the Finest Surprise Series 671 draw, Mohammed Rashid, a 34-year-old Indian resident of Ajman, won a Ducati Panigale V2S motorcycle. Rashid, who works as an insurance broker in Dubai, has been participating in the promotion for nearly three years.