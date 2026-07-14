IMD Hyderabad issues thunderstorm alert for the next seven days

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a thunderstorm alert for the next seven days.

The alert is valid for all districts of Telangana until Monday, July 20.

Yellow alert issued

In view of the expected weather conditions, the weather department has also issued a yellow alert.

Meanwhile, T. Balaji, a weather enthusiast known for accurate forecasts, said on his X handle, Telangana Weatherman, that scattered rains are expected.

He mentioned, “Scattered rains ahead in Telangana during July 16–19.”

“Today, July 14, will remain mostly dry across Telangana, and intense heat will continue across the state, including Hyderabad city,” he added.

SCATTERED RAINS AHEAD IN TELANGANA DURING JULY 16-19 ⛈️



Something is better than nothing



Well, today, July 14 will remain mostly dry in entire Telangana and INTENSE HEAT to continue in entire Telangana including Hyderabad City



CHANGE IN CONDITIONS FROM JULY 15



From tomorrow,… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) July 14, 2026

IMD forecasts cloudy sky in Hyderabad

The weather department has forecast a cloudy sky in Hyderabad until Saturday, July 18. It has forecast light rain on July 16 and 17.

Meanwhile, temperatures in the state remain high. Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 38.9 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nalgonda. In Hyderabad, the highest maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Charminar.

In view of the IMD Hyderabad forecast of thunderstorms in various districts of Telangana, residents are advised to plan their travel accordingly.