Nature never fails to amaze, and during the monsoon, it creates one of its most fascinating spectacles in Maharashtra‘s Sahyadri hills. At Naneghat, a waterfall appears to flow upwards instead of down, thanks to powerful winds that push the falling water back into the air.

Combined with mist-covered mountains, lush valleys and a historic trekking trail, Naneghat makes for a perfect monsoon getaway for travellers from Hyderabad.

Located about 620 km from Hyderabad, this scenic destination is ideal for a long weekend filled with adventure, history and breathtaking landscapes.

Where water flows against gravity

The reverse waterfall is Naneghat’s biggest attraction. During heavy rainfall, water rushes down the cliffs, but strong gusts of wind blowing through the mountain pass lift the water upwards, creating a magical illusion.

The sight of mist swirling into the sky, clouds drifting across the hills and water spraying in every direction feels almost surreal, making it a favourite among photographers and nature lovers.

A trek through clouds and history

The trek to Naneghat begins from Vaishakhare village and is rated easy to moderate, making it suitable for beginners with basic fitness. The trail covers about 6 to 8 km (round trip) and usually takes 2.5 to 3 hours to climb.

As you walk through ancient stone steps, dense forests and rocky paths, the landscape transforms into a monsoon paradise.

Emerald-green hills stretch endlessly, tiny waterfalls tumble down the cliffs, colourful wildflowers bloom along the trail and cool mountain winds carry the refreshing fragrance of wet earth.

Visitors who prefer not to trek can also drive close to the top from the Junnar side and take a short walk to the famous reverse waterfall viewpoint.

A 2,000-year-old mountain pass

Naneghat is much more than a trekking destination. Around 2,000 years ago, during the Satavahana dynasty, it served as one of the most important trade routes connecting the Konkan coast with the Deccan Plateau.

Merchants carrying spices, textiles and other goods travelled through this mountain pass, making it a bustling trade corridor.

At the top of the pass stands a massive stone jar known as the Ranjan, believed to be one of India’s oldest toll collection points. Traders would deposit coins into this giant pot before continuing their journey.

Historians believe this ancient toll system gave the place its name “Nane” means coin and “ghat” means mountain pass in Marathi.

Visitors can also explore ancient rock-cut caves and Brahmi inscriptions, offering a fascinating glimpse into India’s rich trading history.

Ranjan : The coin pot

How to reach from Hyderabad

Travellers can drive to Naneghat in about 11 to 12 hours via Solapur and Pune. Those travelling by train can get down at Kalyan Junction or Pune Junction and hire a taxi to Vaishakhare village.

The nearest airports are Pune and Mumbai, from where the destination can be reached by road.

Travel tips

The best time to visit is between July and September, when the reverse waterfall is most active.

Wear trekking shoes with a good grip, carry a raincoat, drinking water, snacks and an extra set of clothes.

Since strong winds near the reverse waterfall, especially around the thumb-shaped rock formation called Nanacha Angtha, can cause visitors to go off balance, stay away from cliff edges and avoid risky selfies.

During peak monsoon, leeches may be found along forest trails, so carrying insect repellent or a small packet of salt is useful.

For Hyderabad travellers looking to experience something truly unique this rainy season, Naneghat offers the rare chance to watch a waterfall seemingly rise into the sky while walking through one of Maharashtra’s most beautiful and historic mountain passes.