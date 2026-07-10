Hyderabad’s KS Bakers fares well in food safety, scores 96 pc

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s artisanal bakery chain KS Bakers secured a high hygiene rating of 96 per cent during a raid conducted at their Chintal outlet on Friday, July 10. The rating comes as a surprise amid recent raids uncovering serious violations at other popular restaurants.

According to the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, all food items were properly covered and labelled with preparation and use-by dates, food handlers were wearing uniforms and hairnets and vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items were stored separately with proper labelling.

Dustbins were fitted with automatic closing lids, First In First Out (FIFO) practice was being followed, and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and trade licences were displayed at the premises.

Medical fitness certificates, pest control records, water testing reports, and cleaning schedule records were also available.

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Deficiencies found at other restaurants

However, other restaurants did not follow suit and were found with greasy and slippery floors, pest infestations and overall unhygienic conditions.

At R Royal Bawarchi in Ghatkesar, officials observed unhygienic kitchen and storage areas, poorly maintained freezers, dirty floors, a large quantity of food colours and a housefly infestation.

The establishment was using iron knives instead of stainless steel ones and did not have proper dustbins or ventilation in the kitchen. Medical fitness certificates and pest control records were not available either.

An improvement notice has been issued by the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation.

At Akshith’s Tandoori Fusion Dhaba, also at Ghatkesar, officials found expired sauces in the store area, an exhaust fan heavily accumulated with grease, dust on the roof and walls and a greasy floor.

The freezers were unhygienic, and cooked meat and other food items were stored improperly. Food colours were also found and discarded.

The food license was not displayed at a prominent location, and medical fitness and pest control records were not maintained either. An improvement notice has been issued by the MMC.

At Tulips Hotel in Pocharam, approximately 6 kg of semolina was found infested with storage pests and was discarded immediately. Dustbins were also kept without lids.

Despite this, the establishment received a hygiene rating of 95 per cent.

108 inspections conducted across Telangana

Meanwhile, the Telangana Food Safety Department intensified inspections across the state by visiting 108 establishments. Approximately 72 kg food was discarded for being unsafe/stale, and 62 samples were lifted for testing.

Six places were found with serious hygiene lapses, and 40 restaurants had improper records. Notices have been issued for expired food, synthetic colours, poor hygiene, missing medical fitness certificates, lack of pest control records and licence violations.