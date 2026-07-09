Rumali rotis prepared near washroom; Gachibowli restaurant shut

Hyderabad: A food safety raid by Cyberabad Municipal Corporation at Al-saba Restaurant in Gachibowli on Thursday, July 9, revealed gross violations like rumali rotis being prepared adjacent to unclean washrooms and a fly infestation.

The slaughtering area was found in an unhygienic condition, with no separate containers for leftover chicken. Meat was stored under improper conditions; the wash area had stagnated water and utensils were not sanitised in hot water. Water testing reports and medical fitness certificates of food handlers were also not available.

Their Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence has been suspended, and the restaurant has been asked to remain closed until all violations are rectified.

🍽️ Food Safety Inspection Drive



Establishment: Alsaba Restaurant

📍 Gachibowli

📅 09.07.2026



As part of routine food safety inspections across Cyberabad, CMC Food Safety teams inspected Alsaba Restaurant.



✅ Good Practices

• No synthetic food colours found in use

• Food… pic.twitter.com/zCn2p8fiCX — Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (@CMC_Offcl) July 9, 2026

Also Read Telangana food safety dept raids dairy units, suspends licenses

Fire Water Neo Bar & Kitchen

At Fire Water Neo Bar & Kitchen in Financial District, raw crabs, boneless chicken legs, prawns, chicken wings, baby corn packs and other food items were found without labels and discarded on the spot.

Prepared food items were assigned a shelf life of two to five days without any technical or laboratory evidence; vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items were not segregated in the chiller, and eggs were not properly cleaned before storage.

Water used for cooking and preparation of crushed ice for beverages had not been tested, and medical fitness certificates of food handlers and packaging records were not available.

An improvement notice has been issued.

Raid at KFC and Burger King

A raid was also conducted at a KFC outlet in Alkapuri Township, Manikonda and a Burger King joint in Puppalaguda. An improvement notice was issued to both outlets.

At KFC, officials noticed stagnant water and a foul odour in the wash area. Four packets of old lettuce were discarded on the spot.

On the brighter side, no visible pest infestation was observed, cooking oil quality was monitored regularly, and food handlers had maintained personal hygiene. Medical fitness records, packaging records and water testing reports were also available.

At the Burger King joint, officials noticed dirty crates used for storage, kitchen equipment that was leaking oil and a lack of food testing reports and packaging records.

There was no visible pest infestation, and cooking oil quality was monitored regularly.