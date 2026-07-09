AP police searches YouTuber Raavan’s residence in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh police on Wednesday, July 8, searched the residence of YouTuber Raavan’s residence in Hyderabad in connection with the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case against him.

Officers from Gannavaram Police Station in Andhra Pradesh visited his residence on Wednesday evening.

According to team, Prashna, Raavan’s wife, B Anusha, was present during the raids. The raid went on till late Wednesday.

The police reportedly confiscated electronic items such as laptops and storage devices. According to a report by South First, the police confiscated electronic devices from Raavan’s residence.

Background of the case

On July 5, Raavan was booked under various sections of the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Raavan, whose real name is B Joseph, has been a vocal critic of the current Chandrababu Naidu-Pawan Kalyan-led government.

Also Read YouTuber Raavan booked under UAPA, fifth arrest in four days

This was the fifth arrest of the YouTuber in four days. He was arrested along with Hyderabad-based YouTube political commentator K Venkatrami Reddy.

Since June 30, Raavan and the Andhra Police have been engaged in a game of cat and mouse, with the YouTuber repeatedly being arrested, securing bail and then being arrested again in connection with another case. Most cases are concerning his remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

He was first picked up by the Pithapuram police. After the magistrate granted him station bail, he was immediately arrested by the Sarpavaram police.

He got bail in that case when he was arrested again by the Inaguduru police and then the Payakaraopeta police. He got bail in the Payakaraopeta case on the evening of July 4 (Saturday) and was on his way back home when he was arrested yet again at the Vempadu toll gate.

He was booked under Section 13 (punishment for unlawful activities) and Section 39 (offence relating to support given to a terrorist organisation) of the UAPA. A notice was issued to his wife informing her of his arrest in the Gannavaram case.