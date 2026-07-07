17-floor Hyderabad project gets notice over Hussain Sagar FTL

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued a show-cause notice to Pradeep Constructions proposing cancellation of the building permission granted for a multi-storied group housing project on Rajbhavan Road, Somajiguda, near the Park Hotel, after officials found that the structure has come up within the Full Tank Level (FTL) limits of Hussain Sagar lake and on land that is seriously disputed.

According to local reports, the notice issued under Section 450 of the GHMC Act, 1955, states that the permissions for the project were obtained through material misrepresentation and suppression of material facts.

Real estate businessman Pradeep Reddy Badvelu owns the company. The alluring Hyderabad project, comprising two towers with two cellars, stilt parking and 17 upper floors along with a clubhouse, has been under scrutiny since a joint inspection by Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection (HYDRAA), GHMC and the Hyderabad Collector’s office on Monday, July 6, prompted by a complaint from the Irrigation Department that it had never cleared construction within the Hussain Sagar FTL.

GHMC has kept the builder’s application for an Occupancy Certificate in abeyance pending the outcome of the cancellation proceedings, and no OC has been issued for the building so far. Under the law, occupying or living in a building without an Occupancy Certificate is not permitted, and officials note that essential services such as electricity and water connections cannot be granted to the building in the absence of an Occupancy Certificate.

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The notice will leave homebuyers who had booked flats in the Hussain Sagar-adjacent project, many relying on bank loans and life savings, uncertain about the future of their purchase. With the building permission itself now at risk of cancellation, buyers face the prospect of neither being able to move into their flats nor recovering clarity on the project’s legal status until Pradeep Constructions responds to the notice and GHMC completes its inquiry.

The Hyderabad project had been marketed as a luxury development offering 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments across roughly two acres near Hussain Sagar, with amenities including a swimming pool, gymnasium and clubhouse, and had been positioned as nearing completion.