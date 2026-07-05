Farewell Joymala, sleep well: Kaziranga’s iconic elephant dies

Guwahati: Joymala, one of Kaziranga National Park’s most iconic patrol elephants, has died after more than three decades of service in wildlife conservation, officials said on Sunday, July 5.

The 66-year-old elephant died on Saturday night in Naloni area within the park’s Agoratoli Range following prolonged illness.

Born in 1960, Joymala was inducted into Kaziranga National Park (KNP) in 1992 and served for 34 years, participating in anti-poaching patrols, wildlife monitoring, rescue operations and routine forest protection duties.

Her courage drew international attention in 2004, when a stray tiger leapt over her during a patrol. The moment, captured in a widely circulated photograph, came to symbolise the bravery of Kaziranga’s patrol elephants and their mahouts.

Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah led tributes to Joymala, describing her as one of Kaziranga’s “finest jungle warriors” and a symbol of the silent sacrifices made by patrol elephants who work alongside frontline forest staff to protect the park’s globally celebrated biodiversity.

“Joymala was far more than a patrol elephant. She was a trusted companion of generations of forest guards and mahouts who dedicated their lives to protecting Kaziranga. Her service and sacrifice will always remain a source of inspiration for everyone associated with wildlife conservation,” Baruah said.

For much of her career, Joymala was cared for by veteran mahout Satyaban Pegu, before her care was entrusted to Nilakhanta Koch, both of whom formed close bonds with the elephant. Koch continued to look after her with great affection.

In recognition of her extraordinary service, KNP accorded Joymala a ceremonial guard of honour during her last rites.

Forest personnel gathered to bid a final farewell to the elephant that had spent decades protecting the park’s wildlife.

Officials laid a wreath to Joymala

The minister said Joymala’s story reflects the invaluable role played by patrol elephants in Kaziranga’s conservation success.

“Working through floods, dense forests and difficult terrain, these elephants remain indispensable partners in anti-poaching operations and wildlife protection,” he added.

Joymala’s legacy continues through her children and grandchildren, several of whom still serve as patrol elephants in the park, upholding the tradition of protecting one of the world’s most celebrated wildlife reserves.

“As Kaziranga bids farewell to one of its greatest guardians, Joymala’s legacy of courage, loyalty and selfless service will forever remain etched in the history of the park,” Baruah said.

KNP Field Director C Ramesh said Joymala’s life is a reminder that the story of Kaziranga’s conservation success is written not only by its dedicated forest staff but also by its patrol elephants.

“These gentle giants are the voiceless warriors of Kaziranga, standing steadfast beside the foot soldiers,” he added.