New yellow-throated marten found in Assam’s Kaziranga

Guwahati: A new species of marten has been found in Kaziranga National Park in Assam, the government said on Tuesday, June 2.

In a social media post, the Chief Minister’s Office said the sighting of the yellow-throated marten in Kaziranga underscores the strength of Assam’s conservation model, where protected habitats continue to support remarkable biodiversity and wildlife resilience.

“Under the leadership of HCM Dr. @himantabiswa (Himanta Biswa Sarma), Assam is creating conservation success stories that extend beyond protecting landscapes to nurturing thriving ecosystems,” it said.

The Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve is the largest in the Northeast and is thronged by domestic and international tourists in large numbers for its famed one-horned rhinoceros.

Tourist footfall to the forest rose by over 15 per cent in 2025-26 to 4.68 lakh, of which foreign tourist arrivals increased from 17,693 to 30,474 in a year.

The Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was declared a national park in 1974. It is inhabited by the world’s largest population of one-horned rhinos as well as many mammals, including tigers, elephants, panthers and bears, and thousands of birds.

The park is located in Golaghat and Nagaon districts of Assam. It is also located beside the Brahmaputra river on the north and the Karbi Anglong Mountains on the south.