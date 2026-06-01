Hyderabad: A fresh political buzz has started in Tamil Nadu after reports claimed that Sangeetha Sornalingam, the wife of actor-turned-politician and TVK chief Vijay, may be invited to join the BJP. According to a latest Great Andhra report, discussions about her possible political entry are gaining attention in Chennai political circles.

While there has been no official confirmation from either Sangeetha or the BJP party, the speculation has already become a major talking point among political observers and Vijay’s supporters.

Why Is Sangeetha Back in the Headlines?

For the past few years, rumours about differences between Vijay and Sangeetha have being frequently surfacing in media. Reports about their alleged separation and family issues attracted public attention, especially during Vijay’s political rise.

The absence of Sangeetha and their children from some important public events linked to Vijay also fuelled discussions about their relationship.

Is BJP Planning a Political Counter Move?

According to Great Andhra report, BJP leaders are exploring the possibility of bringing Sangeetha into the party. The report also claims that a popular actress who is now a senior BJP leader is making efforts behind the scenes to convince her.

Political analysts believe that if someone closely connected to Vijay joins a rival political party, it could naturally create a strong political narrative in Tamil Nadu.

Who Is Sangeetha Sornalingam?

Sangeetha comes from a Sri Lankan Tamil business family that later settled in London. She first met Vijay as a fan, and their friendship eventually turned into love. The couple got married in 1999 and have two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha.

As of now, there is no official announcement regarding Sangeetha joining the BJP. Reportedly, the ongoing speculation is being viewed by some political observers as an attempt to create pressure around Vijay’s growing political influence.