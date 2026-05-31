Hyderabad influencer confronts man who groped her, forces him to do sit-ups

Hyderabad: Siddeshwari Sugandh, a social media influencer, confronted a man who groped her in Hyderabad, making him do sit-ups and publicly apologise to her.

The incident took place on Saturday night, May 30, outside a McDonald’s outlet on the PBEL City Road in Bandlaguda Jagir.

While waiting near her vehicle outside the fast food restaurant, the 38-year-old man, identified as Anish Aravindakshan, reportedly touched her inappropriately. He allegedly gave her a tissue paper with his phone number written on it and made lewd remarks before walking away.

“I was at McDonald’s with my entire team to shoot a video,” Sugandh said, recounting the incident. “I came out and sat on my vehicle when this guy came to me, touched my bum, gave a tissue paper and said ‘Be happy baby girl, come to me’ and walked away.”

“It took me 10 seconds to process what had just happened,” Sugandh said, after which she immediately followed the man to confront him. “I asked him why he gave me his number on a tissue and then I got to know he was drunk.”

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He reportedly took the tissue paper back, tore it up, put it in his pocket and denied the incident occurred, prompting Sugandh to take his car keys to stop him from leaving.

Pushing him to admit to the harassment, she asked if he was married, to which he said, “Wife hai mujhe (I have a wife).”

Sugandh then threatened to inform his wife about the incident and demanded that he start doing pushups if he wished to leave. Although Anish initially refused, confidently saying, “You guys can do whatever you want,” he later relented and apologised for his actions.

While he performed sit-ups, Sugandh directed him to repeat statements, including “I will not do it again, I’m sorry.”

“Toh aap dekhsakte hai, ki next time aap ko koi chede toh aap inke saath aise karsakte hai. Aur karna zaroori hai aise logon ke saath (So as you can see, the next time someone harasses you, you can deal with them just like this. And it is absolutely necessary to deal with such people in this manner),” she said before ending the video.

Sugandh did not immediately respond to Siasat.com‘s request for comment.