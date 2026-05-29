IMAX screen finally set to return to Hyderabad after 12 years

Hyderabad: After years of rumours, speculation and endless waiting, Hyderabad movie lovers finally have a reason to celebrate. The prestigious IMAX screen is officially set to return to the city, and fans are already going gaga over the exciting update.

In a latest interview with Gulte, producer and exhibitor Asian Suniel Narang confirmed that an IMAX screen is coming up at one of his properties in Hyderabad. He also revealed that an official announcement will be made within the next four to five days, which means fans can expect more details very soon.

Although Narang did not reveal the exact location, fans are speculating that the IMAX screen could be part of the upcoming AMB Cinemas project in Hakimpet. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

For many Hyderabadis, IMAX is not just another movie screen but an emotion. The city earlier housed the iconic Prasads IMAX, launched on July 25, 2003 by the L.V. Prasad Group. It was one of the most famous IMAX theatres in India and was also the country’s third IMAX screen.

However, the original IMAX 70mm projector was removed in 2014, with Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar becoming the last film screened in that format. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for IMAX to make a comeback in Hyderabad.

Even though the city recently welcomed massive premium formats including Asia’s largest Dolby Cinema screens at Allu Cinemas, many cinephiles still missed the unique IMAX experience.

Now, with Suniel Narang’s latest confirmation, excitement among movie lovers has reached a whole new level as Hyderabad prepares to welcome IMAX once again.