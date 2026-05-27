Man fined Rs 10K for washing compound with drinking water

The MD has requested the public not to use the drinking water supplied by the Water Board for other purposes.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 27th May 2026 9:21 pm IST
Outdoor cleaning activity at The Siasat Daily office premises.
HMWSSB fines man Rs 10K for washing compound with drinking water

Hyderabad: A man was fined Rs 10,000 on Wednesday, May 27, for cleaning the premises of a furniture store with drinking water supplied by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

Water Board Managing Director Ashok Reddy noticed the man washing the premises of Orange Tree Furniture Shop while passing through Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, a release stated.

The MD has requested the public not to use the drinking water supplied by the Water Board for other purposes and warned that appropriate action would be taken if anyone was found doing so.

Subhan Bakery

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 27th May 2026 9:21 pm IST

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