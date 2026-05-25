Hyderabad: As excitement grows around Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi, another conversation is becoming equally important in Telugu cinema, the future of Hyderabad’s iconic single-screen theatres. While multiplexes continue to expand, single screens still remain the heartbeat of FDFS celebrations, fan shows, whistles, confetti moments, and unmatched crowd energy.

At the same time, theatre owners in Telangana are demanding changes in how movie revenue is shared, saying the current system is making survival difficult.

Why Single Screen Theatre Owners Are Raising Concerns

Most single-screen theatres currently operate under a fixed rental model. Theatre owners receive a fixed amount irrespective of whether a movie becomes average or a blockbuster.

Exhibitors argue that rising costs including electricity, maintenance, and staff expenses are making this model difficult to sustain. Their demand is for a 60:40 revenue-sharing system where producers and distributors receive 60 percent and theatres receive 40 percent.

Ahead of Peddi, this debate has again brought focus on Hyderabad’s legendary theatres.

1. Mythri Vimal 70MM, Balanagar

Projection: 4K Laser

Sound: Dolby Atmos, 64 Channel

Seats: 1,010

Pros: Premium seating, excellent sound, modern interiors, massive crowd vibe



One of Hyderabad’s biggest theatre comeback stories. Recently upgraded and now feels close to a premium multiplex while keeping the mass single-screen energy.

2. Sri Sai Ram 70MM, Malkajgiri

Projection: 4K

Sound: Dolby Atmos

Seats: 750

Pros: Affordable, upgraded sound, strong local atmosphere



Perfect for viewers who want quality without premium pricing.

3. Sandhya 35MM, RTC X Roads

Projection: Digital Upgrade

Sound: Dolby Atmos

Seats: 900

Pros: Legendary fan celebrations, local favourite



Probably the most iconic FDFS destination in Hyderabad.

4. Sudarshan 35MM, RTC X Roads

Projection: Barco 4K Laser

Sound: Dolby Atmos

Seats: 1,216

Pros: Huge capacity, upgraded visuals, historic theatre



A Tollywood landmark built for blockbuster celebrations.

5. Devi 70MM, RTC Cross Roads

Projection: Barco 4K Laser

Sound: Dolby Atmos

Seats: 1,034

Pros: Largest scope screen, immersive viewing



Ideal for event films and larger-than-life visuals.

6. Sree Ramulu 70MM, Moosapet

Projection: 4K

Sound: Dolby Digital 5.1

Seats: 900

Pros: Strong visuals, affordable pricing



A solid option for mass movie watching.

7. Bhramaramba 70MM, Kukatpally

Projection: 4K Xenon

Sound: Dolby 7.1

Screen Size: 70 ft × 30 ft

Seats: 861

Pros: Large screen, classic single-screen experience



Still remains a favourite among old-school movie lovers.

These theatres are not just cinema halls. They are part of Hyderabad’s movie culture. With Peddi getting closer, fans are expected to return to these screens for celebrations, cut-outs, whistles, and unforgettable crowd moments.

For true Telugu cinema lovers, at least one FDFS in these theatres is an experience worth having.