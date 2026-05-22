Hyderabad: These days, almost every week we read news about trees being cut down, forests disappearing and green spaces slowly being replaced by concrete buildings and crowded cities. In a time when pollution and waste are becoming part of daily life, finding a place where nature still feels untouched seems almost impossible.

But hidden among the misty hills of North East India is a village that has shown the world how humans and nature can exist together beautifully. That magical place is Mawlynnong, famously known as the cleanest village in Asia.

The village that inspired the world

Located in the East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya near the India-Bangladesh border, Mawlynnong became internationally famous after Discover India magazine declared it Asia’s cleanest village in 2003.

Here, cleanliness is not just a habit but a way of life. Every resident, from children to elderly people participates in cleaning roads, public spaces and gardens daily. Handwoven bamboo dustbins can be seen throughout the village, while organic waste is converted into manure for farming.

The village also follows strict eco-friendly rules. Plastic bags and smoking are banned to preserve the environment and fresh mountain air. Visitors are often amazed to see roads so clean that not even a tiny wrapper can be spotted.

A fairytale hidden in the clouds

Mawlynnong is not only famous for cleanliness but also for its breathtaking beauty. Surrounded by rolling hills, dense forests and drifting clouds, the village looks like a fairytale hidden in the mountains. During monsoon season, rainwater sparkles on leaves while mist slowly moves through the trees, creating a dreamy atmosphere.

Flower gardens bloom outside almost every house, while narrow stone pathways wind beautifully through the village. The cool breeze, chirping birds and peaceful surroundings offer visitors a rare escape from busy city life. For Hyderabad readers planning a North East holiday, Mawlynnong truly feels like heaven on Earth.

The famous living ‘Root Bridge’

One of the village’s biggest attractions is the nearby Nohwet Living Root Bridge. Unlike ordinary bridges made of cement or steel, this natural wonder is created by guiding the roots of Ficus elastica rubber trees across streams over many decades.

Built by Khasi tribes using traditional knowledge passed down through generations, the bridge grows stronger over time and beautifully showcases harmony between humans and nature.

Amazing facts that surprise visitors

Mawlynnong follows a unique matrilineal culture where family

names and property are passed from mothers to daughters. The village also proudly boasts a 100 percent literacy rate.

Another fascinating attraction is the ‘Balancing Rock’ , a massive boulder balanced on a tiny pointed stone that has remained standing for centuries despite heavy rains and earthquakes.

Visitors can also climb the bamboo “Sky View” tower to enjoy stunning views of Bangladesh’s plains. The village entry fee is usually around Rs. 30 to Rs. 50 per person, with separate charges for attractions.

Hyderabadis, the next time you plan a trip to North East India, make sure Mawlynnong is on your travel list as a peaceful village where nature and cleanliness still thrive together beautifully.