Felicitation ceremony held for 26 TG EAPCET 2026 toppers from MS Academy

Hyderabad: MS Education Academy organized a felicitation ceremony in honor of its 26 toppers who secured ranks among the top 1000 in TG EAPCET 2026 exam.

The event paid rich tribute to the hard work of the students, the sacrifices of parents, and the dedicated guidance of teachers. At the conclusion of the ceremony, the management of MS congratulated and encouraged the 26 top-performing students for their remarkable achievements.

On this occasion, Dr. Muazzam Hussain, Managing Director of MS Education Academy, congratulated the successful students and stated that securing a place among the Top 1000 ranks in today’s highly competitive environment is an extraordinary accomplishment.

He said: “Alhamdulillah, 26 students from MS have secured positions among the Top 1000 ranks, proving their capabilities and talent. We congratulate the students, parents, and teachers on these achievements and hope that these students will continue to deliver even greater success in the future.”

Also Read TG EAPCET results 2026 declared; list of toppers released

Toppers from MS Academy

Anwar Ahmed, Managing Director of MS Education Academy, motivated the students through Allama Iqbal’s famous verse, “Khudi ko kar buland itna…”, encouraging them to maintain high aspirations, work consistently hard, and remain steadfast in pursuing their dreams. He said that every parent dreams of seeing their children succeed, earn distinction in society, and bring pride to their family. He added that today’s ceremony was a beautiful reflection of the fulfillment of the dreams of both students and parents, and assured that MS would continue to guide and support students in the future as well.

Toppers from MS Academy

Addressing the gathering, Mohammed Ghouseuddin, Director of MS Education Academy, said that MS Education Academy is not limited to engineering or medical education alone, but is also producing outstanding results in highly competitive examinations such as JEE, NEET, CA, and UPSC. He described MS as a research-based institution that prepares students for future challenges by understanding and addressing the educational needs of the community, and stated that the institution’s consistent achievements are a result of this vision.

On the same occasion, Mohammed Owais Khan, Executive Director of MS Education Academy, appreciated the overall performance of the students, especially the remarkable balance between boys and girls in this year’s achievements. He also expressed confidence that students preparing for NEET and JEE Advanced would achieve outstanding success in the upcoming examinations.