TGEAPCET 2026 counselling: Top engineering colleges in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Following the announcement of the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TGEAPCET) 2026 results, many students who are waiting for the counselling are looking for the list of top engineering colleges in Hyderabad.

As per the latest National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings, there are four engineering colleges in the city that rank among the top 100 engineering institutions in the country.

List of top engineering colleges in Hyderabad

Among the engineering colleges in the city, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad ranks first, while the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad ranks second.

Below is the list of the top engineering colleges in the city that rank under 100 among Indian institutes:

Name All India Rank Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad 8 International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad 55 University of Hyderabad 71 Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University 83 Source: NIRF

Apart from the above engineering colleges, the following city institutes are in the rank band of 101-150:

Anurag University Gokaraju Rangaraju Institute of Engineering & Technology University College of Engineering Vallurupalli Nageswara Rao Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology

Following are the Hyderabad engineering colleges in the rank band of 151-200:

Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology Institute of Aeronautical Engineering Mahindra University Maulana Azad National Urdu University

Students qualified for TGEAPCET 2026 counselling

In TGEAPCET 2026, 1,44,704 candidates qualified out of 1,97,242 who appeared for the engineering stream.

On the other hand, in the Agriculture and Pharmacy (A&P) stream, 73,294 candidates qualified out of 84,954 who appeared.

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Meanwhile, ahead of the TGEAPCET 2026 admission counselling, students are searching for top engineering colleges in Hyderabad.

In the schedule for Phase 1, the dates for online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee, slot booking for certificate verification, certificate verification, freezing of options, provisional seat allotment, etc. will be announced soon.