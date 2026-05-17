Before Bollywood, this city built India’s first cinema hall

Hyderabad: Indian cinema today has become a global phenomenon. From Pan India blockbusters to Oscar-winning films, Indian movies are now celebrated across the world. Cinema halls, multiplexes, and luxury theatres have become a major part of entertainment culture in India. But long before modern theatres and giant movie chains existed, the country’s very first cinema hall opened its doors in Kolkata over 100 years ago.

Where Did Cinema Hall Culture Begin in India?

When people think about Indian cinema, Mumbai usually comes to mind because of Bollywood. However, India’s first-ever cinema hall was actually built in Kolkata in 1907. The theatre was called Chaplin Cinema, originally known as Elphinstone Picture Palace.

It was located at 5/1 Chowringhee Place in Kolkata and became the starting point of organised movie screenings in India. At a time when films were still a new attraction, the theatre introduced audiences to the magic of watching moving pictures on a big screen.

Who Built India’s First Cinema Hall?

The theatre was founded by Jamshedji Framji Madan, one of the biggest pioneers of Indian cinema. He is often called the father of film production in India.

Madan started his career as a helper boy in a drama club before entering the entertainment business. In 1902, he began showing bioscope films in open grounds around Calcutta. His interest in cinema continued to grow, and in 1907 he opened the Elphinstone Picture Palace.

Later, he also created Madan Theatres, India’s first major cinema chain. At its peak, the company owned more than 100 theatres across the country and controlled a huge share of the Indian box office.

How Chaplin Cinema Became Famous

Over the years, the theatre was renovated and renamed Minerva Cinema. It became especially popular for screening Hollywood movies and attracted large crowds in Kolkata.

During the 1980s, the theatre was renamed Chaplin Cinema in honour of legendary actor Charlie Chaplin. Despite several renovation efforts, the hall slowly lost its audience as multiplex culture grew in India.

What Happened to India’s Oldest Cinema Hall?

The historic theatre struggled for survival for many years. Finally, the building was demolished in 2013. Today, Charlie Chaplin Square stands at the same location where India’s first cinema hall once existed.