Hyderabad: Actress Pavala Shyamla found on streets in critical condition

Hyderabad: Actress Pavala Shyamla, who is suffering from a heart-related illness, approached a private hospital in Hyderabad for treatment on Friday, May 15, even as she was allegedly sent away due to a lack of funds for the treatment.

The incident occurred late on Friday, May 15, when Shyamla went to a hospital in Kukatpally. According to reports, the hospital management refused to treat her and arranged a cab in which she was sent away.

Shyamla’s ordeal continued as the cab driver abandoned her at the Y Junction, after which she was seen wandering the streets in a confused state. Some bystanders noticed the actress and alerted the police.

The police reached the spot, contacted the RK Foundation and handed Shyamla over to them.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Dr Ramakrishna, the head of the RK Foundation, said, “The actress is being treated at our foundation for free for the past two to three years. However, she had to go out since our foundation doesn’t have cardio specialities. She is currently under treatment at another hospital and will return to the foundation tomorrow (May 17).”