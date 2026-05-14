Two flights diverted from Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Adverse weather conditions over the Shamshabad airport on Thursday, May 14, forced the diversion of two incoming flights, an IndiGo service from Pune and an Emirates flight from Dubai, before both aircraft eventually made it back safely to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).

IndiGo flight 6E6473, operating on the Pune-Hyderabad route, was diverted to Vijayawada’s Gannavaram Airport. The aircraft was carrying 187 passengers on board at the time of the diversion. Meanwhile, Emirates flight EK 524, arriving from Dubai, was redirected to Bengaluru as deteriorating weather rendered a safe landing at Shamshabad unfeasible.

Hyderabad airport authorities confirmed that all passengers on both flights were safe throughout the episode. The diversions were carried out on the instructions of Air Traffic Control (ATC), with pilots taking the necessary decisions in line with standard aviation safety protocols.

Once weather conditions over Hyderabad improved, both flights were cleared to proceed to their original airports. The aircraft subsequently returned to RGIA, and passengers reached Hyderabad without any further disruption.

Airport officials reiterated that passenger safety remains the top priority and that the decisions to divert were taken as a precautionary measure in keeping with established aviation guidelines.