Cash issues clog Suchitra-Kompally Flyover completion, shows RTI

Although the original deadline was July 30, 2024, it has now shifted to July 30, 2026.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 8th June 2026 3:52 pm IST|   Updated: 8th June 2026 3:54 pm IST
Busy street scene with motorcycles and pedestrians near a large construction site and elevated railway in.

Hyderabad: The long-pending Suchitra-Kompally Flyover project on National Highway (NH)-44, one of the upcoming flyovers in Hyderabad, has been consistently delayed primarily due to cash flow issues faced by the contractor, according to information disclosed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The 10-kilometre-long stretch between Gundlapochampally and Bowenpally is being built to ease congestion on one of Hyderabad’s busiest highway corridors connecting the city with Medchal and northern Telangana.

The RTI, filed by Manda Vishnu Vardhan, a law student, sought data on the flyover construction and road expansion works between Secunderabad and Medchal.

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The project was sanctioned on March 15, 2022, and construction work commenced on August 1, 2022. Although the original deadline was July 30, 2024, it has now shifted to July 30, 2026.

Of the total Rs 521.23 crore sanctioned, only 50 per cent (Rs 256.12 crore) of the work has been completed, the RTI reply stated.

The contract was awarded to Lakshmi Infrastructure and Developers India Private Limited. When asked about the reasons for the delay, NHAI stated that the project had been affected by “cash flow issues of the contractor.”

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And despite the considerable delay, the NHAI failed to impose penalties or liquidated damages on the contractor, and instead, an Extension of Time (EOT) was granted for work completion.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 8th June 2026 3:52 pm IST|   Updated: 8th June 2026 3:54 pm IST

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