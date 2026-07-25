Pigeon menance in Hyderabad: Bird safety net on sharp rise

Hyderabad: The growing pigeon menace in Hyderabad has triggered a sharp rise in demand for safety nets and bird spikes, with residents, apartment associations and commercial establishments increasingly investing in protective measures to keep birds away from homes and workplaces.

Traders dealing in bird-control products say enquiries and installations have increased significantly over the past few months, particularly after concerns over health hazards caused by pigeon droppings gained public attention, and the Telangana High Court sought action from civic authorities to regulate the bird population in the city.

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“We have seen a 40 to 50 per cent increase in demand compared to last year. Earlier, most of our customers were apartment owners, but now offices, hospitals, schools and restaurants are also approaching us for pigeon safety nets,” said Mohammed Imran, a dealer in bird-control products in Secunderabad.

According to him, high-rise residential complexes account for the majority of installations. “Residents prefer heavy-duty HDPE safety nets for balconies, terraces and service ducts as they completely prevent pigeons from entering and nesting. Customers are looking for long-lasting and humane solutions,” he said.

Another trader, Rakesh Jain, who supplies bird spikes and netting materials in Hyderabad, said bird spikes continue to be popular for smaller spaces.

“Bird spikes are being installed on AC outdoor units, window ledges, parapet walls and signboards. They are affordable and effective in preventing pigeons from perching without harming them. Demand has increased by nearly 30 per cent, especially from commercial buildings and shop owners,” he said.

The surge in demand comes amid increasing awareness about the health risks associated with pigeon droppings. Medical experts warn that prolonged exposure to dried droppings and nesting material can pose serious respiratory hazards.

Dr. S. Anil Kumar, a pulmonologist in Hyderabad, said pigeon droppings contain fungal spores and other microorganisms that can become airborne when disturbed.

“People repeatedly exposed to accumulated pigeon droppings may develop respiratory allergies and, in some cases, conditions such as hypersensitivity pneumonitis. Elderly persons, children and individuals with pre-existing lung diseases are particularly vulnerable. Preventing birds from nesting in residential areas is an important public health measure,” he said.

Besides health concerns, pigeon droppings are also damaging residential buildings and commercial establishments. The acidic nature of bird droppings corrodes paint, stone and metal surfaces, while nesting materials often clog rainwater drains and damage outdoor air-conditioning units.

The issue has also reached the judiciary. The Telangana High Court recently sought a comprehensive action plan from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Health Department following a Public Interest Litigation highlighting the growing pigeon population and the associated health and structural risks. The court observed that the GHMC has statutory powers under the GHMC Act to regulate birds that create a public nuisance.

Food safety officials have also flagged pigeon infestation as a hygiene concern during inspections of eateries and food establishments, where bird entry and droppings can contaminate food preparation areas.

Industry representatives say the demand for pigeon safety products is expected to continue rising as Hyderabad witnesses rapid urbanisation and an increasing number of high-rise residential complexes, creating ideal nesting spaces for pigeons. While safety nets are preferred for complete protection of balconies and open spaces, bird spikes are increasingly being used to safeguard narrow ledges, railings and air-conditioning units, offering residents humane and effective solutions to tackle the growing bird menace.