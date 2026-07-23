HC seeks report on steps to regulate pigeon feeding in Hyderabad

Direction was issued while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against indiscriminate pigeon feeding in the twin cities.

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A man feeds pigeons at the Musallam Jung bridge in Hyderabad
A man feeds pigeons on Musallam Jung bridge in Hyderabad (Photo: Mohammed Baleegh/Siasat.com)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has asked the state government and civic authorities to submit an affidavit explaining the steps taken to regulate pigeon feeding in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

The direction was issued while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against indiscriminate pigeon feeding in the twin cities.

High Court seeks details

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin directed several government departments to place on record the measures taken to control pigeon feeding.

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The responses were sought from the Health and Medical Department, Animal Husbandry Department, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The matter has been posted for the next hearing on August 25.

PIL raises public health concerns due to pigeon feeding in Hyderabad

The PIL was filed by Dr. Radheshyam Tapadia, a resident of Musheerabad in Hyderabad.

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According to the petition, uncontrolled pigeon feeding in residential colonies, hospitals, public places and heritage structures has led to sanitation problems, environmental issues and risks to public health.

Counsel for the petitioner informed the High Court that, as directed in its January 7, 2026 order, a detailed representation had been submitted to the GHMC Commissioner, the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department, the Directorate of Public Health and the Animal Husbandry Department.

However, the petitioner claimed that despite submitting the representation, the authorities have not taken any action so far.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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