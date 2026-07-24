Dreaming of visiting Japan? This weekend, Hyderabad residents can experience a glimpse of the country’s rich culture without leaving the city.

Hello Japan is coming to Nexus Hyderabad Mall, Kukatpally, on July 25 and 26, transforming the mall into a vibrant celebration of Japanese food, traditions, shopping and entertainment.

Open from 11 am to 9 pm with free entry, the two-day festival promises an immersive experience for families, anime lovers, food enthusiasts and anyone curious about Japanese culture.

A taste of Japan

One of the biggest highlights will be the Japanese food zone, where visitors can enjoy authentic flavours and popular favourites.

From freshly prepared sushi to matcha-inspired treats and other Japanese delicacies, the festival offers an opportunity to explore the country’s world-famous cuisine in one place.

Step into Japanese culture

The festival is designed to transport visitors to Japan through more than just food. Interactive workshops will introduce guests to Japanese arts and traditions, while colourful folk dance performances will showcase the country’s cultural heritage.

Visitors can also browse a Japanese flea market featuring unique products, gifts and collectibles inspired by Japan.

The venue will feature Japanese-inspired decor, including beautiful cherry blossom displays and themed installations, creating the perfect setting for photographs.

A dedicated Japanese-themed photo booth will let visitors capture memorable moments with family and friends.

Meet the legendary Kamen Rider

The biggest crowd-puller is expected to be Kamen Rider, one of Japan’s most iconic superhero characters. First introduced in 1971, the masked hero has entertained generations of fans through television series, films and comics, becoming a symbol of Japanese pop culture across the world.

Visitors will have the chance to meet Kamen Rider in person, click photographs and enjoy a rare experience that is sure to excite both children and adults who grew up watching the legendary hero and also anime fans Gen Z.

A fun day out for everyone

Whether you want to sample authentic Japanese food, shop for unique souvenirs, enjoy cultural performances or introduce children to a new culture through engaging activities, Hello Japan offers something for every age group.

With its lively atmosphere and free entry, it makes for an ideal weekend outing in Hyderabad.