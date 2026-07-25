Medical student dies after jumping from 5th floor in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old medical postgraduate student died on Friday, July 24, after jumping from the fifth floor of an apartment building in Nagaram, Hyderabad.

The deceased has been identified as Dikshita. According to a report in The Hindu, she was pursuing postgraduate medical studies at Siddhartha Medical College in Bengaluru and had returned to Hyderabad last week.

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On Friday evening, Dikshita reportedly went to the terrace of her parents’ apartment in West Gandhi Nagar and jumped. She was rushed to a hospital but died from critical injuries.

Police have recovered a suicide note where Dikshita wrote that she was unhappy with her life and was mentally disturbed.

A case has been registered at Keesara Police Station, and further investigation is underway.